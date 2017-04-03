Auston Matthews Scores His 40th
Auston Matthews scored his 40th goal into an empty net to help the Leafs cap a 5-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins-with 3.4 seconds left, natch. Matthews is now second in the NHL in goals, tied with Nikita Kucherov and behind only Sidney Crosby.
