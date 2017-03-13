Wheeling duo among Penguins' reinforcements
Wheeling Nailers head coach Jeff Christian informed defenseman Brett Stern prior to Wednesday's game in Elmira, New York, that he'd been re-signed to a PTO by the Penguins and would report to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton following the game. As the team packed up its gear, Christian popped his head into the dressing room looking for rookie defenseman Ryan Segalla.
