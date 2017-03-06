What sort of payday can Justin Schult...

What sort of payday can Justin Schultz expect?

With 11 goals and 44 points through 61 games - numbers that have him tied for fifth in the NHL when it comes to scoring by a defenseman - Justin Schultz should expect a hefty raise this offseason. Schultz currently makes $1.4 million, the result of a one-year contract he signed last July .

