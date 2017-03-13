WBS Weekly: the Baby Pens get back to...

WBS Weekly: the Baby Pens get back to their winning ways

Read more: Pensburgh

Having lost Cameron Gaunce and Tom Sestito on recall to the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier in the day, but gaining Derrick Pouliot in return, the WBS Penguins returned home after their dismal 2-5 road trip only to find the Lehigh Valley Phantoms waiting for them. The demons of the road appeared to follow WBS back home for the first game of this three-game homestand, as the Phantoms' "other" young goaltender, Alex Lyon , stole first-star honors with a 31-save shutout, his fourth of the season, and his 23rd win.

