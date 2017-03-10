WBS Weekly: Playoffs Looming

Coming into their seventh meeting of the season, the WBS Penguins had completely and totally owned the Hartford Wolf Pack during the 2016-17 season, winning all six previous meetings by a combined total of 33-11. The seventh meeting was, frankly, no different, as WBS used two goals from Ryan Haggerty , Josh Archibald , David Warsofsky , and the first professional goal from Zach Aston-Reese to once again overcome the playoff-eliminated Wolf Pack 5-2.

