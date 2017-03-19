VIDEO: Phil Kessel sets up Hornqvist with clever lob pass from behind net
Phil Kessel has been one of the NHL's best goal scorers for the majority of his career, but he doesn't always get a lot of attention for his playmaking ability. That was on display on display on Sunday afternoon against the Florida Panthers, and he needed to get a little creative to set up Patric Hornqvist for the Pittsburgh Penguins' first goal of the game.
