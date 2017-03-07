Veterans Ron Hainsey, Mark Streit not thinking about next year
General manager Jim Rutherford added veteran defensemen Ron Hainsey and Mark Streit as the NHL trade deadline approached because he believed they could help the Penguins defend their Stanley Cup championship. Hainsey is averaging 22 minutes, 30 seconds of ice time in five games; that includes three minutes, 27 seconds of short-handed work per game.
