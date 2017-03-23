Turris, Ryan score in shootout as Sen...

Turris, Ryan score in shootout as Senators edge Penguins

Read more: Star Tribune

Kyle Turris and Bobby Ryan scored in the shootout to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. Mike Hoffman scored in regulation for the Senators and Mike Condon finished with 34 saves, including two incredible point-blank stops in overtime to keep the game going.

