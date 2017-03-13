The healthy Penguins aren't helping with the team's injury problem
The Penguins are running out of players with which to play hockey games. Defensemen Kris Letang and Trevor Daley as well as forwards Patric Hornqvist, Matt Cullen and Carl Hagelin have all missed time lately with various injuries.
