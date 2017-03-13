Staten Island's Zach Aston-Reese signs with Pittsburgh Penguins
Northeastern senior and Randall Manor resident Zach Aston-Reese has signed a free-agent contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The forward, who led the nation in goals and points this season, was also named the Hockey East conference's Player of the Year.
