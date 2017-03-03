Sid and the Kids: Crosby thriving with Sheary, Guentzel
A year ago he was fresh out of Nebraska-Omaha trying to find his legs with the Pittsburgh Penguins' AHL affiliate, all speed and youth and talent anxious at what the future might hold. And here he is now, the youngest member of the NHL 's hottest line, sharing the ice with his childhood idol thinking to himself, 'Yes, that really is Sidney Crosby over there."
