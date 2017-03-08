Sean Gentille: The NHL is about to royally screw up the expansion draft

It's a decent rule of thumb: If there's something you hate about the NHL, blame the general managers. Do you wish officials actually enforced the rulebook? Would you like to see meaningful action taken to increase goal-scoring? Do you think the loser's point for ties should be scrapped? Wouldn't it be cool to know, officially, how much each player in the league is paid? Totally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.