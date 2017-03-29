Schultz the victim of 'stupid mistakes'

Schultz the victim of 'stupid mistakes'

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

Putting the pieces back together of whatever Justin Schultz was when he left Edmonton has been one of the most intriguing storylines of the Penguins season. Schultz had one of his worst games of the season and nearly incurred a serious injury to boot when a Brent Seabrook shot hit him in the back of the skate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16) May '16 The Trout 1
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Oct '15 Fart news 90
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14) Jan '15 catfreak 2
News NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14) Dec '14 ZenTu 1
See all Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,591 • Total comments across all topics: 279,948,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC