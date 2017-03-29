Schultz the victim of 'stupid mistakes'
Putting the pieces back together of whatever Justin Schultz was when he left Edmonton has been one of the most intriguing storylines of the Penguins season. Schultz had one of his worst games of the season and nearly incurred a serious injury to boot when a Brent Seabrook shot hit him in the back of the skate.
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
