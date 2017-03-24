Pregame: Islanders at Penguins,

The Penguins, coming off a 2-1 shootout loss in Ottawa Thursday night, won't hold a game-day skate in advance of their meeting with the New York Islanders Friday at 7:08 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena. That means it won't be until later in the day, and possibly near the opening faceoff, before it becomes clear whether center Evgeni Malkin and/or right winger Bryan Rust will return to their lineup against New York.

