Playoff-o-Meter: Sizing up the NHL's top (and underrated) Stanley Cup contenders

Who's going to build off a knotted-up playoff race, a strong regular-season close or a historic hot streak to capture this year's Stanley Cup? So let's review the bottom line when it comes to the top contenders, not to mention a few underdogs, for the 2016-17 title. Sidney Crosby and the Penguins, in full swing after an injury wave, are in solid position to make a run at a second straight title.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.