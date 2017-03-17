Pittsburgh Penguins: The Injury Bug is Biting Harder
The Pittsburgh Penguins injury list is already long, and with the loss of Ron Hainsey on Wednesday it has only been growing. Nobody thought it could get much worse for the Pens, until news broke out today that Evgeni Malkin will be out as well.
