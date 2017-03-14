Pittsburgh Penguins: Solid Chance to Catch Up to Washington
With the Pittsburgh Penguins earning one point in Monday night's 4-3 loss to the Calgary Flames, they have tied the Washington Capitals with 95 points for the Metropolitan Division lead. The Washington Capitals have just lost their fourth straight, and the Pittsburgh Penguins should be more than willing to shift their gears into overdrive now.
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
