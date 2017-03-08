Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team send ...

Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team send final gift to their Gulfport fan

The Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team sent a signed jersey from Team captain Sidney Crosby and other memorabilia to Kathryn Meinzinger, who dreamed of working with the team. She died the day before the package arrived, at age 22.

