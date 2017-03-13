Pirates rally in ninth for 11-11 spring training tie with Blue Jays
Alen Hanson and Gift Ngoepe hit doubles in the bottom of the ninth and the Pittsburgh Penguins scored three runs in the final frame to finish their spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays with an 11-11 tie on Sunday. The Blue Jays had scored four in the top of the ninth to take an 11-8 lead before the Pirates stormed back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC