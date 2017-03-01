PETA outraged at Pittsburgh Penguins for using actual penguins during hockey game
According to CBS Pittsburgh , People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is furious that a group of live penguins was brought out on the ice during the Feb. 25 National Hockey League Stadium Series game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers. The game occurred outside at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and featured a moment where real, live penguins from the zoo were brought onto the ice for their own miniature game, during which fireworks were set off.
