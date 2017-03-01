Pens pull away from Hartford

Read more: The Times-Tribune

David Warsofsky and Jean-Sebastien Dea each finished with two goals and an assist, Casey DeSmith turned away 24 shots, and the Penguins finished off their season-long seven-game road trip with a 6-3 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack in front of 5,670 at the XL Center. Josh Archibald and Kevin Porter also scored to help the Penguins bounce back from a 2-1 loss to the Hershey Bears on Saturday.

