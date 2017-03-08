Penguins Weekly: Wheeling report, local connections and rapid fire with Frank Corrado

The WBS Penguins' Jean-Sebastien Dea moves the puck past Binghamton's Ben Harpur during Saturday night's game, Feb. 11, 2017.Christopher Dolan / Staff Photographer Despite a 1-2 record last week, the Nailers gained ground in the playoff race, pulling to within six points of the Adirondack Thunder for fourth place in the North Division. a As of Thursday, Wheeling had been involved in five straight one-goal games.

