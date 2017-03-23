Penguins rookies face early test

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins will head north to Syracuse tonight for the first game in a set of three in three days for the current Atlantic Division leaders. It's the first of three such busy weekends in a row for the Penguins, who also close out their 2016-17 season with games on April 12, 14 and 16. With so many players injured, or in the NHL with Pittsburgh, the busy schedule is going to give Penguins coach Clark Donatelli the opportunity to see what he has in rookies Zach Aston-Reese and Troy Josephs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.