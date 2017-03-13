Penguins interested in college UFA Zach Aston-Reese
March is probably the most visible month for NCAA hockey, as the " Frozen Four " tournament is about to begin and also as undrafted seniors end their collegiate careers and look to sign with NHL clubs. One of the biggest prospects turning heads is Zach Aston-Reese, a left-handed right-winger.
