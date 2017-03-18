Penguins goaltender Murray offers harsh assessment of recent play
Matt Murray has allowed four goals in three of his past four starts, three or more in six of his past 10. "I've been pretty mediocre the last little bit," Murray said Saturday following practice at PPG Paints Arena. "Not as good as I'd like to be."
