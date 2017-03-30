Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin isn't sweating his goal drought
If Brian Dumoulin scores his first goal of the season at some point in the next two weeks, he might get some surprise company on the ice. "If there's a Brian Dumoulin goal over the last six games, I would probably jump over the bench and come tackle him on the ice I'd be so excited for him," fellow Penguins defenseman Ian Cole said.
