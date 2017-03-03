Penguins clinch playoff berth with 3-1 win over Sabres
" Nick Bonino scored the go-ahead goal with 5:29 left and the Pittsburgh Penguins clinched their 11th straight playoff berth with a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary also scored, and Matt Murray made 29 saves.
