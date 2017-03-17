Penguins beat New Jersey, 6-4

Witness the Penguins, whose 6-4 victory against New Jersey at PPG Paints Arena Friday night makes them 8-0-1 in their past nine home games when returning from a trip of five or more games. The victory pulled them out of a 0-1-1 stretch, raised their record to 44-17-9 and moved them back into second place in the Metropolitan Division, one point behind Washington and one ahead of Columbus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.