Penguins beat New Jersey, 6-4

6 hrs ago Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Witness the Penguins, whose 6-4 victory against New Jersey at PPG Paints Arena Friday night makes them 8-0-1 in their past nine home games when returning from a trip of five or more games. The victory pulled them out of a 0-1-1 stretch, raised their record to 44-17-9 and moved them back into second place in the Metropolitan Division, one point behind Washington and one ahead of Columbus.

