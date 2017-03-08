Penguins beat Jets 7-4, Bruins defeat Red Wings 6-1
" Nick Bonino had a hat trick while Evgeni Malkin scored twice and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-4 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory. Justin Schultz and Jake Guentzel also scored while and Matt Murray made 31 saves for the defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins in the start of a five-game trip.
