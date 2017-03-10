Penguins' Aston-Reese among Hobey Baker finalists

Skating on the Penguins' top line, the former Northeastern Huskie recorded his first professional goal in his first game March 21. He then had a goal and an assist Friday, two assists Saturday and one more assist Sunday. Then Thursday, Aston-Reese was selected as one of three finalists for the 2017 Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the top NCAA Division I player.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.