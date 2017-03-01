Penguins acquire defensemen Mark Streit and Frankie Corrado at the deadline

First, Eric Fehr was traded to Toronto along with Steve Oleksy and a 4th round pick for Frankie Corrado. This is somewhat surprising, since Fehr just cleared waivers today, but there may have been a concern about the Maple Leafs staying under 50 contracts, thus the Pens springing for Corrado, a player oft-healthy scratched by the Leafs.

