Paul Zeise: The Penguins will get healthy, but the road is much harder now

The Penguins have received plenty of good news in the past week with regards to the health of some of their key players. Kris Letang is the most important injured player, and he's expected to be back for the playoffs.There has also been encouraging news about Evgeni Malkin, Conor Sheary, Jake Guentzel, Oli Maata, Chad Ruhwedel and Trevor Daley in recent days.

