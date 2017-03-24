Owner wants Sidney Crosby 'wiped off the map' for bloody cheap shot 0:0
Sidney Crosby's flailing stick claimed a handful of victims this week, the latest of whom has an NHL owner calling for his indefinite suspension. Senators owner Eugene Melnyk savaged the Penguins star Friday morning for his vicious two-handed slash on the hands of Ottawa defenseman Marc Methot, forcing Methot to leave Thursday night's game with a brutally severed finger.
