NHL notebook: Sabres' Ristolainen hit with three-game suspension
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen was suspended for three games without pay for a late hit on Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel. Ristolainen skated backward through the neutral zone on Tuesday and hit Guentzel hard in the head when he didn't have the puck.
