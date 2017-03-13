MS Band of Choctaw Indians Cub Scouts help celebrate Bicentennial

The balcony of the buildng that was once Big Mike's Speakeasy is demolished Monday to make way for new aquarium. Community members, rescuers, friends and family spoke at a vigil at Doris L. Busch Park in Biloxi on Sunday, March 12, 2017, for the victims that lost their lives in the charter bus that was struck by a CSX freight train earlier in the week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.