Morning Skate Memo: No Malkin, Hainsey for Pens against Devils

That's essentially the task Sullivan has faced for a few weeks now: He must keep the Penguins upright as injuries slowly pull one counted-upon piece after another out of the lineup. Friday's morning skate brought more bad news: Center Evgeni Malkin will miss the matchup with New Jersey at PPG Paints Arena with a nagging upper-body injury, and defenseman Ron Hainsey will miss a significant amount of time with an upper-body injury that leaves him "week to week."

Start the conversation, or Read more at PittsburghLive.com.