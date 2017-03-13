Make-A-Wish kids - signed' to one-day contracts with Penguins

Five kids were "signed" Saturday to special one-day contracts with the Pittsburgh Penguins, which partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford announced the signing of 8-year-old Wyatt Hunt, 11-year-old Jastin "JJ" Darts, 15-year-old Noah Turner, 17-year-old Jacob Bradley and 14-year-old Tyler Palmer during a press conference at PPG Paints Arena.

