Las Vegas Golden Knights targeting Marc-Andre Fleury?

The trade deadline has come and gone and Marc-Andre Fleury will be staying with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the rest of the 2016-17 season. Believe it or not, we're trying not to jump at writing up every single rumor and report about Fleury, but Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos had some interesting information about the Pens netminder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pensburgh.