Kyle Turris, Bobby Ryan score in shootout as Senators edge Penguins
Kyle Turris and Bobby Ryan scored in the shootout as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 Thursday night. Mike Hoffman found the back of the net in regulation for the Senators , while Mike Condon made 34 saves, including two incredible point blank stops in overtime to keep the game going.
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
