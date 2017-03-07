Kris Letang battles for puck possession Feb. 16 with Winnipeg's Mathieu Perreault.

Letang won't accompany the Penguins on their upcoming five-game road trip that winds through four Canadian cities and ends next Wednesday in Philadelphia, while coach Mike Sullivan declined Tuesday to tamp down growing speculation that this could be related to a concussion or heart problems, issues Letang has dealt with in the past. "Our medical staff has a good handle on it," Sullivan said after practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.