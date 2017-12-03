Keeping up with the Metropolitans 3/1...

Keeping up with the Metropolitans 3/12/17-3/18/17

As the 2016-17 season is finally coming to it's end, the first team in the NHL to clinch a post-season birth is the Washington Capitals with their victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. As nice as that sounds for them, the Jackets and Penguins are still breathing down their neck.

