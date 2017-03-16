Interesting Penguins tidbits on Sullivan's drive, Malkin's bond with Crosby
The Pittsburgh Penguins tweeted out some really interesting tidbits about two driving forces for their success: 1) the bond between Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin and 2) Mike Sullivan's drive to get results. Pens Inside Scoop has the story , mostly from Malkin's perspective, of two players who've known each other from their early-teens and if Malkin has anything to say about it, two players who will remain teammates for their entire careers.
