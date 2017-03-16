Interesting Penguins tidbits on Sulli...

Interesting Penguins tidbits on Sullivan's drive, Malkin's bond with Crosby

15 hrs ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins tweeted out some really interesting tidbits about two driving forces for their success: 1) the bond between Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin and 2) Mike Sullivan's drive to get results. Pens Inside Scoop has the story , mostly from Malkin's perspective, of two players who've known each other from their early-teens and if Malkin has anything to say about it, two players who will remain teammates for their entire careers.

Chicago, IL

