Hainsey returns to lineup in time for playoffs
After all, the guy is 36 years old and has been playing pro hockey for the better part of two decades. But Hainsey, who returns to the Penguins' lineup when they face the New York Rangers Friday night at Madison Square Garden after sitting out seven games because of an undisclosed injury, still hasn't had an up-close-and-personal look at a Stanley Cup playoff game.
