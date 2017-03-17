Former Penguin Beau Bennett scores in return to Pittsburgh

This wasn't Beau Bennett's first trip to PPG Paints Arena this season, but it was still a bit of a strange experience for him. Using the visitor's dressing room, seeing the Penguins' uniforms on the opposing bench and, in the second period of the Penguins' 6-4 win against the Devils' Friday, hearing the crowd react with silence when he scored a goal.

