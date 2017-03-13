Flyers vs. Penguins recap: For a night, hockey is fun again

Since the Flyers - Penguins rivalry is one full of swings and emotions on a game-by-game and even minute-by-minute basis, tonight's recap of the Flyers' 4-0 win over Pittsburgh will just be me recounting my thoughts as they happen in real time. Enjoy! 7:26 p.m.: So they're gonna win this game, right? I mean, come on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Hockey.