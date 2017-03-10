Fleury for Masterton, More Vegas talk, Pens practice updates
As you've probably seen by now, Marc-Andre Fleury is the Penguins nominee for the Masterton trophy- representing "the player who best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship, perseverance and dedication to hockey." Can't argue any of that, Fleury's been the ultimate good soldier as he's had to watch a younger guy take his job as the starting goalie.
