Flames tie franchise record with 10th straight victory

Flames beat Penguins in SO to tie franchise record with 10th straight win Kris Versteeg scored the lone shootout goal to give Calgary a franchise-record tying win, 4-3. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ni1ERC CALGARY - Kris Versteeg scored the shootout winner Monday night and the Calgary Flames beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 to tie their franchise record with their 10th straight victory.

