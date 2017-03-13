Crosby's hat trick leads Penguins past Panthers 4-0

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby celebrates his first goal of the second period during an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 19, 2017. Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby returns to his bench after getting a hat-trick with his third goal of the game in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 19, 2017.

