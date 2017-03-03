Crosby loses teeth, Penguins clinch playoff berth vs Sabres

After losing a pair of front teeth, Sidney Crosby wasn't available to discuss the highlight-reel, one-handed goal he scored in helping the Pittsburgh Penguins clinch their 11th consecutive playoff berth. Crosby's teammates had plenty to say about it following the defending Stanley Cup champions' 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

