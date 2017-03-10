Crosby leads Penguins to 4-3 win over Rangers in shootout
The Penguins' captain scored a goal and an assist in regulation and then got the clinching tally in the shootout to help Pittsburgh snap a four-game skid with a 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers on Friday night. Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust also scored for Pittsburgh, and Matt Murray stopped 30 shots for his 29th victory of the season.
